WATCH: Wildcats Tight End Outstanding Catch for Touchdown Against UCF Knights
The Arizona Wildcats are looking to salvage their season as they take on the UCF Knights in the ‘Space Game’ in Orlando on Saturday.
It’s not starting off well, however. The Knights got off to a quick 28-0 lead early after scoring on four consecutive drives.
The Wildcats finally got on the board with an impressive throw by Noah Fifta. The catch was not to be outdone, however, as Sam Olson came down with a 23-yard strike. Unfortunately, the team missed the extra point and could only make it 28-6.
Fifita finished the first half going 9 for 16 for 121 yards and a touchdown. For 75 years, he has found his favorite target, Tetairoa McMillan, four times. The Wildcats receiver has now surpassed 1,000 yards on the season.
The team is looking to break a four-game losing streak after falling to the West Virginia Mountaineers last week, but it’s not looking like that will happen in today’s game unless they come out firing right away in the second half.
Right before the half came to an end, the Knights scored a touchdown on a Hail Mary to take a 35-6 lead into the locker room. UCF went with redshirt freshman Dylan Rizk as today’s starter in the Space Game. He is the fourth quarterback to start a game for the Knights this season.
A loss would move the Wildcats to 3-6 on the season, and they would need to win the rest of their games to become eligible.
The game is available on FS1.