AP Top 25 college football poll: Big 12 only has 4 ranked teams

The SEC and Big Ten dominate the latest college football rankings

Ben Sherman

Iowa State is the highest-ranked Big 12 team in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll.
It's still early, but the Big 12 is clearly pulling up the rear among the new Power Four college football conferences.

In the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, only four Big 12 teams are ranked - and none are in the top 10. The Big Ten, SEC and ACC dominate the top 10, with Iowa State (5-0) the first Big 12 team ranked at No. 11.

In total, the SEC leads the way with nine ranked teams, followed by the Big Ten with six and the ACC and Big 12 with four each. The ACC has two teams in the top 10: No. 6 Miami and No. 10 Clemson.

The other ranked Big 12 teams are No. 14 BYU, No. 16 Utah and No. 18 Kansas State. Iowa, Texas Tech and Colorado were the only Big 12 teams to receive votes in the "others" category. Arizona State, coming off a thrilling 35-31 win over Kansas, received a vote in the Coaches Poll top 25.

Here's the complete AP Top 25 poll for week 7:

AP TOP 25 POLL

Oct. 6, 2024

1. Texas (52) 

2. Ohio State (9)

3. Oregon

4. Penn State

5. Georgia

6. Miami

7. Alabama

8. Tennessee

9. Ole Miss

10. Clemson

11. Iowa State

12. Notre Dame

13. LSU

14. BYU

15. Texas A&M

16. Utah

17. Boise State

18. Kansas State

18. Indiana

18. Oklahoma

21. Missouri

22. Pitt

23. Illinois

24. Michigan

25. SMU

Also receiving votes: USC 98, Nebraska 51, Navy 43, Army 33, Vanderbilt 26, Arkansas 17, Washington St. 8, Iowa 8, Texas Tech 7, Syracuse 6, Washington 4, Louisville 4, Colorado 3, Kentucky 1.

BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

