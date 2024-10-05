Arizona State-Kansas injury update: Key player returns for Sun Devils
Kenny Dillingham has been looking for more explosive plays from Arizona State's running backs, and he might finally have that element on Saturday vs. Kansas.
All-purpose back Raleek Brown, who transferred to ASU after two seasons at USC, is finally healthy and expected to play a big role vs. the Jayhawks. Brown has been nursing a hamstring injury since early in preseason camp and has only played in one game (Texas State). He was clearly not at full strength in that game and had just two carries and one reception for a total of three yards.
Brown posted "Game day blessed!!" on social media Saturday morning, a clear indication he's ready to go.
One of the most explosive high school football players in the country in the class of 2022 out of Mater Dei High School in Southern California, Brown instantly brings big-play ability to ASU's lineup. With Cam Skattebo carrying a large load the last three games (87 touches) Brown's presence should relieve some of the pressure on Skattebo - which is vital in a game that is expected to be played in 100-degree temperatures.
Brown ran a 10.82 100-meter dash in high school and is a nightmare matchup for linebackers coming out of the backfield. In addition to straight-line speed, he is a strong back (5-8, 190) with tremendous lateral quickness.
Kansas does not have much film with Brown in the lineup, which gives Dillingham an advantage heading into a key Big 12 matchup. With the bye week, Dillingham has had two weeks to prepare for the Jayhawks and work on new formations featuring Brown.
The Kansas vs. Arizona State game is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. MST on ESPN2.