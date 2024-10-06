Coaches Poll top 25: Arizona State receives vote after first Big 12 win
Somebody is paying attention to what Kenny Dillingham is cooking up in the desert.
The latest college football US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25 was released Sunday morning, and Arizona State (4-1) received a vote. The Sun Devils beat Kansas 35-31 Saturday night for their first Big 12 victory, giving them more victories than they had all of last season.
The Big 12 has four teams ranked in the latest poll - none in the top 10. Iowa State (5-0) remains the top-ranked Big 12 team at No. 13. BYU (5-0) is ranked No. 14; Utah (4-1) is ranked No. 17; and Kansas State (4-1) is ranked No. 19.
The Sun Devils host Utah on Friday in a short week of preparation.
Here's a look at the full Coaches Poll top 25:
COACHES POLL TOP 25
Oct. 6, 2024
- Texas (44)
- Ohio State (11)
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Penn State
- Miami
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Iowa State
- Texas A&M
- BYU
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- Missouri
- Kansas State
- Indiana
- Michigan
- Boise State
- Illinois
- Pitt
- SMU
Dropped out: No. 15 USC; No. 22 Louisville; No. 23 UNLV.
Also receiving votes: USC 102; Nebraska 68; Army 36; Navy 26; Colorado 16; Kentucky 12; Arizona 12; UNLV 11; Texas Tech 8; Virginia 7; Washington 5; Liberty 5; Vanderbilt 4; Rutgers 3; Arkansas 3; Tulane 2; Louisville 2; Iowa 2; Syracuse 1; Arizona State 1.