Coaches Poll top 25: Arizona State receives vote after first Big 12 win

Four Big 12 teams are ranked; none in the top 10

Ben Sherman

The Arizona State Sun Devils have already won more games than they did all of last season.
Somebody is paying attention to what Kenny Dillingham is cooking up in the desert.

The latest college football US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25 was released Sunday morning, and Arizona State (4-1) received a vote. The Sun Devils beat Kansas 35-31 Saturday night for their first Big 12 victory, giving them more victories than they had all of last season.

The Big 12 has four teams ranked in the latest poll - none in the top 10. Iowa State (5-0) remains the top-ranked Big 12 team at No. 13. BYU (5-0) is ranked No. 14; Utah (4-1) is ranked No. 17; and Kansas State (4-1) is ranked No. 19.

The Sun Devils host Utah on Friday in a short week of preparation.

Here's a look at the full Coaches Poll top 25:

COACHES POLL TOP 25

Oct. 6, 2024

  1. Texas (44)
  2. Ohio State (11)
  3. Oregon
  4. Georgia
  5. Penn State
  6. Miami
  7. Alabama
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Tennessee
  10. LSU
  11. Clemson
  12. Notre Dame
  13. Iowa State
  14. Texas A&M
  15. BYU
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Utah
  18. Missouri
  19. Kansas State
  20. Indiana
  21. Michigan
  22. Boise State
  23. Illinois
  24. Pitt
  25. SMU

Dropped out: No. 15 USC; No. 22 Louisville; No. 23 UNLV.

Also receiving votes: USC 102; Nebraska 68; Army 36; Navy 26; Colorado 16; Kentucky 12; Arizona 12; UNLV 11; Texas Tech 8; Virginia 7; Washington 5; Liberty 5; Vanderbilt 4; Rutgers 3; Arkansas 3; Tulane 2; Louisville 2; Iowa 2; Syracuse 1; Arizona State 1.

