Arizona State football commit upgraded to 4-star status
Class of 2026 Arizona State quarterback commit Jake Fette has been generating buzz since committing to the Sun Devils on Sept. 22, but there's another Kenny Dillingham pledge making waves.
Cameron Dyer, a class of 2025 ASU commit, is having a huge senior season for La Cueva High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico. But it's not at the position he will play in college.
A dual-threat quarterback in high school, Dyer will play wide receiver for Arizona State. He is being recruited by Hines Ward, who also played quarterback in high school before making the switch to wide receiver.
After a stellar junior season in which he threw for 2,897 yards and 29 touchdowns and rushed for 1,492 yards and 26 TDs, college offers started to trickle in for Dyer. He chose the Sun Devils in part because of his desire to play wide receiver and his connection with Ward.
Six games into his senior season, Dyer's stock continues to rise. He has led La Cueva to a 6-0 start and turned in several impressive performances, including a game-winning touchdown run in the second overtime to upset Arizona high school football power Pinnacle on Aug. 31. As a result, 247Sports just upgraded Dyer to 4-star status.
At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds Dyer is an imposing athlete with impressive speed for his size. He is a three-sport high school athlete (basketball, track and field) and will be a big target for Sam Leavitt next season.
You can see his impressive speed on display in La Cueva's 48-14 win over West Mesa on Sept. 27: