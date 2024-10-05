All Sun Devils

Kansas vs. Arizona State betting odds, prediction

The Sun Devils are slight favorites heading into Saturday's Big 12 matchup

Ben Sherman

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) is looking to lead the Sun Devils to their first Big 12 victory on Saturday over Kansas.
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) is looking to lead the Sun Devils to their first Big 12 victory on Saturday over Kansas. / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
The Kansas Jayhawks (1-4, 0-2) travel to Arizona State (3-1, 0-1) on Saturday for a Big 12 college football matchup that is expected to be played in temperatures well over 100 degrees.

Both teams are looking for their first Big 12 win. Kansas is coming off a 38-27 loss to TCU, and Arizona State is coming off a bye week. The game is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. MST on ESPN2.

The Sun Devils are 2.5-point favorites according to most oddsmakers and the over/under is 50.5. Here's a look at the latest betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona State vs. Kansas Betting Odds

Moneyline: Kansas +112 (bet $100 to win $112), Arizona State -134 (bet $134 to win $100)

Spread: Arizona State -2.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 50.5

Prediction: Arizona State 34, Kansas 28

With Arizona State healthy and coming off a bye week - and Kansas desperate to right the ship - this game will be higher scoring than the oddsmakers think. The Sun Devils are averaging 32.8 points per game, and that's without explosive running back Raleek Brown, who has been out with a hamstring injury. With Brown back and Kenny Dillingham given extra time to prepare, ASU will have some new wrinkles this week.

Kansas is better than its record indicates, but QB Jalon Daniels has struggled to find his footing this season. A redshirt junior, Daniels has thrown eight interceptions in five games and has completed just 53.1% of his passes. He has thrown at least one interception in every game, including three in the Jayhawks loss to Illinois.

The extreme weather is a wildcard and could play in the Sun Devils favor since they're used to 100-degree temperatures.

