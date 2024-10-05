College football players get brand new Ford Mustang Mach-E cars as part of NIL deal
As part of an NIL deal with San Tan Ford, seven Arizona State football players drove home with brand new Ford Mustang Mach-E electric cars this week.
The seven lucky players were Kyson Brown, Chamon Metayer, Myles Rowser, Jeff Clark, Montana Warren, Javan Robinson and Kamari Wilson. The dealership donated 10 cars, with the remaining three to be used at the program's discretion.
"It was based on need, and it was also based on citizenship. They are good guys. We are really proud that these young men are going to be part of the San Tan team," said Tim Hovik, president of San Tan Ford, which is located in Gilbert, Arizona.
The 2024 Mach-E base model sells for $40,000 and quickly climbs to $59,000 with more options and range. According to Hovik, the football players will help with dealership appearances and social media promotions as part of the name, image and likeness deal.