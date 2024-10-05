Top 2026 football recruit attending Arizona State's Big 12 game vs. Kansas
Kenny Dillingham and his staff have quickly rebuilt Arizona State's football roster through the transfer portal.
Now they're turning their attention to elite high school players.
After landing a commitment from class of 2026 4-star quarterback Jake Fette on Sept. 22, Dillingham and his staff are welcoming a host of top recruits to campus for their Big 12 home opener vs. Kansas on Saturday.
One of the most notable 2026 recruits is rising tight end Jaivion "Scoop" Martin. He's currently ranked as the No. 13 tight end in the country by 247Sports and is a three-star athlete - just like 2025 commit Cameron Dyer. Martin, who is from Pflugerville, Texas, has offers from ASU, Cal, Duke, UNLV, Texas State and a handful of other schools.
At 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, Martin is another big target in the stable of versatile pass-catchers Dillingham is compiling. Dyer, who is a high school quarterback, committed to ASU as a wide receiver and measures in at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds.
Class of 2025 tight end commit AJ la will also be at the Kansas game. La, who plays for Orange Lutheran High School in Southern California, committed to Arizona State in the spring. He measures in at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds and is a 4-star recruit according to 247Sports.