Projecting Cam Skattebo's Rookie Season in NFL
While the majority of the focus will continue to be on the prospects of the 2025 Arizona State football squad, some attention will surely divert to former running back Cam Skattebo.
The Heisman Trophy candidate and immortalized Sun Devil legend was selected by the New York Giants with the 105th pick in April's NFL Draft - the move solidified the rise of the Sacramento State transfer - who was once an unknown talent into a potential star at the next level.
Now, Skattebo could turn the Giants into potential appointment television amongst the Sun Devil fanbase - how could the rookie fare in the new situation?
The Giants admittedly aren't an optimal fit for high-level offensive talent at the moment, although Malik Nabers did break out as a rookie last season.
Skattebo will also likely split carries with sophomore back Tyrone Tracy Jr., who enjoyed a quality rookie season as the Giant's fifth round pick last spring.
Still, the dynamic former Sun Devil brings many quirks to the table that will warrant a sufficient amount of volume throughout the season.
Skattebo's signature trait that differentiates him from others is contact balance - there were numerous examples of plays from number four that went from appearing to be dead that eventually turned into massive gains throughout his two seasons in Tempe.
That should carry over to the league.
Secondly, Skattebo possesses very underrated ball carrier vision - the casual fan may assume that the only way to use the fourth round pick is by turning him into a proverbial 'bowling ball' - but that isn't the case.
Skattebo brings a rare blend of patience and timing to the table that make him a much more natural runner than many may expect - it also arguably compensates for the lack of top-level speed relative to other top prospects at the position.
Lastly, Skattebo has developed into an awesome receiver - his route running, hands, and ability to fill open space around the field have been marked improvements over the last two years. He could serve as a reliable fallback option for current Giants starter Russell Wilson.
Rookie Season Prediction: 180 carries, 845 yards, 6 touchdowns; 20 receptions, 220 yards, 2 touchdowns
