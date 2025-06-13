EXCLUSIVE: Jaxen Stokes Explains Why Cam Skattebo Is So Important
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been targeting one of the best 2027 running backs, as they are targeting Jaxsen Stokes. Stokes is a 2027 four-star running back from Sierra Canyon High School in the state of California. Stokes holds many offers, including the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Stokes caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail where the Sun Devils stand in the recruitment and more.
"It means a lot to be offered by Arizona State. As a kid on the West Coast, it is a prominent program that has recently started to climb to the ranks of playoff contention," Stokes stated to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI. "A program like ASU is not too far has my attention just as much as other schools, and I will not leave them out of the conversation."
There are many coaches that the talented running back is looking forward to building relationships with.
"I am looking forward to building a relationship with head coach Kenny Dillingham and running backs coach Shaun Aguano. Coach Dillingham is a great coach who not only cares about his players on and off the field, but also the Sun Devil community. He has turned around the University of Arizona State, and there are a lot of reasons why, much of because of the type of man he is and how he relates with his peers and everyone around him. As far as Coach Aguano, I know that he developed great running backs, which a guy like Cam Skattebo was in the Heisman race within two seasons and drafted by the Giants. Not only him, but other proof of running backs he has developed shows, and I can’t wait to learn more about his philosophy."
Visiting the Sun Devils is on the table for the talented recruit. He details it more.
"I plan to visit ASU, possibly this summer if not for a gameday visit. I’ve talked to Coach Aguano a couple of times but haven’t sealed a date. I believe ASU is a great program to look at, and I wouldn’t deny what they’re building. It would just be great to see everything that I’m hearing about ASU and get a clear vision of what they have to offer as a school and football program."
There are many schools that have started to stand out. This includes the Arizona State Sun Devils.
"Schools that stand out to me right now are Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC, ASU, Tennessee, and UCLA. I would say these schools because they have shown the most interest in me out of all schools, and I am feeling great about my opportunity with them."
There are many things that come to mind for Stokes when he thinks of Arizona State.
"When I think of ASU, I think of a program that has developed many great players that people don’t respect them enough for. I also think of brotherhood and tradition."
Where do the Sun Devils stand? Stokes explains more.
"The Sun Devils currently stand close to the higher end of my list. I would put them below some schools just because I haven’t gotten to visit and really evaluate the environment and coaches. But as far as what they have displayed to me and the relationship I am building with them, it will definitely have an impact on my decision."
