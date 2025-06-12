Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham Taking Unconventional Recruiting Approach
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham is well aware of the importance that the program succeeds in retaining in-state talent out of high school.
His three predecessors - Herm Edwards, Todd Graham, and Dennis Erickson - were all much maligned by a faction of Sun Devil fans for failure or overall negligence when it came to recruiting in Arizona - Brock Purdy not receiving an offer to play in Tempe is possibly the most glaring example.
Dillingham is looking to play his cards different - he has hinted that select local members of the 2027 recruiting class will receive 'golden tickets' on June 15 - the first day coaches can officially interact with prospective recruits.
"[June] 15th is the first day we can talk to recruits ... We're going to change it up. We're going to recruit the state a bit different. People may not like it. They may like it. It doesn't matter, because what we're doing isn't working to attract the highest level player."
"It's going to be special to come here again. It's going to be, 'Wow, I'm one of the few people who get the opportunity to stay in-state.' That's what we're trying to create."
The Sun Devil coaches are already working well ahead across multiple classes - Arizona State currently has 16 pledges for the 2026 class, including eight that hail out of Texas - but the efforts in Arizona are going to become more apparent in short order.
Perhaps effort is all that is needed after the general apathy from previous coaches - especially in the case of Edwards and Graham.
There is potential for a major local recruiting victory for Dillingham and Hines Ward in the next month - as prized Brophy Prep WR Devin Fitzgerald is currently considering Arizona State ahead of a commitment date of July 5.
Dillingham being able to secure a commitment from the son of Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald could go incredible lengths when it comes to being able to secure other local products in the future for a program that has potential to become the class of the Big 12.
