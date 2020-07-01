With Major League Baseball gearing up, the question is how to keep the players safe during this time. While MLB has a protocol to keep players safe, which was part of the agreement to return to play, some players tested positive before even reporting to camp. One of those players is former ASU outfielder currently in the San Francisco Giants organization, Hunter Bishop. On June 10th, 2020, the first day of the MLB Draft, Bishop was seen in the house when former ASU first baseman Spencer Torkelson heard his name first overall by the Detroit Tigers. Since then, Bishop has tested positive for COVID-19.

Originally, the outfielder's name had been rumored to be on the list of players heading to the Bay to be part of the 60 man roster gearing up for the MLB Summer Camp. Bishop’s name is not on the list as of now and it could be because of the virus. There are two questions that come to mind. Would he have been on that list if he had not gotten sick? Is there a chance Tigers’ Spencer Torkelson has been exposed to the virus? Torkelson still has not been added to the 60 man pool for Tigers' Summer Camp but is also rumored that he will be added at some point.

Most MLB teams are sending a select number of prospects to their Summer Camps in hopes of getting a leg up on priority development. Players who don’t make San Francisco’s Opening Day roster will be transferred to Sacramento for further Summer Camp Development. Bishop would not have been expected to make the Major League roster and most likely would have ended up in Sacramento.