Get to know ASU Baseball Commit- Michael Brueser

Sande Charles

Michael Brueser is a 2020 ASU baseball commit. Brueser is a local product from right here in Chandler, Arizona. Michael attended Hamilton High School where he played baseball for Coach Mike Woods. Woods has had great success with his program, helping young athletes get to the next level. Not only is Coach Woods able to help make an impact with them, but Woods has former Big Leaguer, Clay Bellinger, also on his staff. Bellinger not only brings the Big League experience knowledge to the plate, but he also has son, Cody Bellinger, who is dominating in the league and also played under Coach Woods at Hamilton and gives these young athletes an example of how to make it.

Michael Brueser is the second Brueser to play on the Hamilton diamond and then go on to play in the Pac-12. Older brother, Nick, also played for Coach Woods and now plays for Stanford University. The six- foot- one, 205-pound outfielder admitted that ASU has always been a place he wanted to go and continue to play baseball at,

“Arizona State has always been my number one choice. My mom, my dad went there. Always been a Sun Devil fan. Went to games at Packard when I was little. Just grew up a Sun Devil fan.”

As the younger Brueser embarks on this new journey, it's one he's excited for. His senior season was cut short due to the corona virus. So admittedly, he's excited to "just play baseball again." If the pandemic would not have shut his senior season down, there is a good chance, the Hamilton Huskies would have been the top baseball team in the nation at the end of it all. Right as the pandemic hit, MaxPreps had them listed as the nation's number one team. Nothing can bring the season back. The seniors' season was torn from them, but now they can go and like Michael make new memories in college and try and help bring a College Baseball World Series win to Tempe.

