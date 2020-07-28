ASU Baseball: Sun Devil Baseball Adds Big Bat in Allbry Major

Arizona State baseball’s lineup in 2021 will have a much different look than last year, but that doesn't mean it can’t be explosive.

ASU already added multiple transfers including first baseman Conor Davis, whose slugging percentage was .593 in 18 starts for Auburn in 2020.

Joining him will be outfielder Allbry Major, the 2018 Big East Freshman of the Year.

Major is transferring from Xavier, as reported by D1Baseball on Sunday. Whether or not he’ll have immediate eligibility is still unknown.

Major, from Indianapolis, Ind., is a huge get for ASU, and not only because he is 6-foot-6.

He was Baseball America’s pick for preseason Big East Player of the Year.

Baseball America’s Teddy Cahill on Major:

“Major, the 2018 Big East Freshman of the Year, has a chance this year to become the highest-drafted position player in program history. He’s hit .285/.347/.443 for his career at Xavier and is coming off a solid summer in the Cape Cod League. Tall and lanky at 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, Major has a lot of tools and can impact the game in a variety of ways with his power and athleticism.”

Major missed the 2020 shortened season with a broken hamate bone in his right hand.

But, Major had a huge 2019 when healthy. In 51 games with Xavier, he hit .281 with seven long balls and 15 doubles. He slugged .488.

He also displayed good speed, as seen in this video of an inside-the-park home run.

During the summer, he caught fire in the Cape Cod Baseball League. He hit .407 with a .960 OPS in 17 games for the Cotuit Ketleers. He made the CCBL All-Star Game.

Major is a switch hitter and he uses his leverage to drive the baseball. From film, it appears that he stands up tall when he swings and uses a strong hip rotation to generate power.

His slugging percentage went up significantly from 2018 to 2019 and his strikeout percentage decreased. He was still susceptible to the K, though, as he struck out 51 times in 51 games last year.

Major also pitched as a freshman at Xavier, throwing 61.2 innings. He did not get back on the bump in 2019, but perhaps that is something ASU coach Tracy Smith could keep in the back of his mind.