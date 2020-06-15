AllSunDevils
Arizona State Had More Players Taken in the MLB Draft than Any Other NCAA School

Sande Charles

Arizona State made history last week with the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft. First baseman Spencer Torkelson became the fourth ever Sun Devil to be taken first over all and the Sun Devils had more players selected in this draft than any other school in the NCAA. Tracy Smith and Company continue to pump out elite talent each year. In the last 20 years, Arizona State has had two first round draft picks with Devin Marrero an infielder who was taken 24th by the Boston Red Sox in 2012 and then outfielder Hunter Bishop who was taken 10th overall to the San Francisco Giants last year. A total of 10 players have been drafted out of ASU in the last two years. Last week, in one draft, the Sun Devils have already hit half of that with 5 selected. Here they are: 

Round 1

Pick 1. Spencer Torkelson, Detroit Tigers, 3B

Pick 37. Alika Williams, Tampa Bay Rays, SS

Round 3:

Pick 99. Trevor Hauver, New York Yankees, 2B

Pick 102. Gage Workman, Detroit Tigers, 3B

Round 4:

Pick 114. RJ Dabovich, Pitcher 

While Arizona State lead the NCAA with most players taken, they were closely followed by Michigan, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt who each had 4 athletes selected. 

Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M each had 3 athletes selected. 

Arizona State is quickly becoming the place to be to further not only your eduction, but also your professional athletic career. With two back to back first round draft picks in the NFL and now back to back years with players taken in the first round of the MLB Draft, things are getting hot in Arizona. 

Baseball

