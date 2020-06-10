AllSunDevils
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
News

MLB Draft Day- ASU's Spencer Torkelson

Sande Charles

First basemen typically do not go first overall in the MLB Draft. No college first baseman and no right-handed-hitting first baseman has ever gone with the first pick in the draft. There has only been one pure first baseman taken in the MLB Draft since it began way back in 1965 and that was back in 2000 when the Marlins selected Adrian Gonzalez. Well, it’s 2020 and so far anything can and has happened so this should be a no brainer that Spencer Torkelson will go first overall.

If chosen first over all that would mean he would be going to the Detroit Tigers and they desperately need offensive help. I have spoke with many scouts about Torkelson and they rave about his plus power and bat speed. All unanimously agree too that his defense is underrated, but it is all about the power with Torks. In 129 games at Arizona State the first baseman hit 54 home runs.

And according to my friends over at MLB Pipeline, “He controls at-bats extremely well and draws a ton of walks, He's able to drive the ball from foul pole to foul pole and he uses the middle of the field when he's at his best. He's able to hit the ball out to all fields, with tremendous loft power to his pull side. He doesn't sell out for that power, but gets to it with ease.”

Not to mention the 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, first baseman broke Barry Bonds college home run record. According to ESPN, they consider him to be “the safest pick” in the MLB Draft. What a year 2020 is shaping up to be, where the “safest pick” is a pick that usually doesn’t happen, a first baseman. 

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arizona State committed to furthering the Black Lives Movement with WE 22

Arizona State coaches and administrators come together to form the WE 22

Sande Charles

Get to know ASU Hoops' Marcus Bagley and Holland Woods

Incoming ASU Hoops' Marcus Bagley and Holland Woods go in depth about their friendship and playing at Arizona State

Sande Charles

Arizona State's Spencer Torkelson expected to go first overall in the MLB Draft

MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis breaks down Arizona State's Spencer Torkelson.

Sande Charles

Meet ASU's Incoming Running Back Rachaad White

Rachaad White a JUCO running back goes in depth about his Arizona State commitment

Sande Charles

ASU Punter Micheal Turk to return to Arizona State after going un-drafted

Arizona State punter, Michael Turk granted NCAA waiver to return back to ASU to play.

Sande Charles

Mental Health Coaches are more important now than ever

Mentally preparing Arizona State athletes for their athletic season

Sande Charles

Pac-12 Network Host, Mike Yam joins AllSunDevils to breakdown ASU football

Mike Yam of the Pac-12 Network chats all things ASU football

Sande Charles

Getting to know Arizona State Commit, Kamron Beachem

Kamron Beachem the latest recruit to commit to Arizona State chats with ALLSUNDEVILS about his commitment

Sande Charles

Devils in the Details- Recruiting with Cody Cameron of Arizona Varsity

A detailed look at Arizona State recruiting during the pandemic

Sande Charles

Hunter Bishop former ASU outfielder stops by to chat about the MLB Draft

The first ever edition of "Catching Up With ..." featuring former Arizona State outfielder, Hunter Bishop

Sande Charles