AllSunDevils
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
News

Arizona State Baseball's Pipeline to the San Francisco Giants

Sande Charles

The San Francisco Giants have a long history of taking Arizona State baseball players. This relationship goes all the way back even before the Barry Bonds days (Bonds was drafted by the Pirates and later signed as a free agent with the Giants). It actually dates back to 1965 when the San Francisco Giants selected outfielder Glen Smith with their second round pick. Now, back to back years, 2019 and 2020, the Bay Area team has selected a Sun Devil in the draft. Last year they took outfielder Hunter Bishop in the first round and utility Carter Aldrete in the 15th round and this year they selected a pitcher in the fourth round, RJ Dabovich. The Giants were able to scout the righty a lot while they were out checking out Bishop and Aldrete last year. 

Dabovich was a closer at Arizona State, but the Giants think they can move him to a starting role. As the Sun Devils closer this past season, he had 17 strikeouts in 11.2 innings pitched, four saves in nine appearances with a 0.77 ERA. The right handed flame thrower has a fastball that touches 97 mph. 

According to Michael Holmes the Giants amateur scouting director he told NBC Sports, “ He’s got the ability to run his fastball up into the upper 90s and he complements it with a really good secondary mix ... This guy really gets after it and he's a guy that we've been drawn to not just this year but in years past.” 

Dabovich made his way to ASU through the JUCO route transferring from from Central Arizona. He was drafted in the 18th round in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals, but he opted to go to ASU instead and play for Tracy Smith and Company. Now, two years later, he was drafted again and this time 14 rounds higher and heading off to Northern California to be reunited with his former college teammates. 

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arizona State and Grand Canyon University Hoops will Finally Face-Off on the Hardwood

The long awaited game is finally here with Arizona State men's hoops taking on GCU this December.

Sande Charles

Arizona State's Alika Williams selected 37th in the MLB Draft

Arizona State had two baseball players taken in the first round of the MLB Draft

Sande Charles

Herm Edwards, Jayden Daniels- This is the year Arizona State takes a big step forward

Arizona State and Herm Edwards look to make a big leap this year

Sande Charles

Get to know ASU Baseball Commit- Michael Brueser

Arizona State Commit, Michael Brueser, goes in depth on his commitment

Sande Charles

The year of the first baseman? ASU's Spencer Torkelson could make MLB Draft history

ASU's Spencer Torkelson looks to go first overall in the MLB Draft

Sande Charles

by

terrysappraisals

ASU's Spencer Torkelson taken first overall in the MLB Draft

Tigers select ASU's Spencer Torkelson with the first overall MLB Draft pick

Sande Charles

Arizona State committed to furthering the Black Lives Movement with WE 22

Arizona State coaches and administrators come together to form the WE 22

Sande Charles

Get to know ASU Hoops' Marcus Bagley and Holland Woods

Incoming ASU Hoops' Marcus Bagley and Holland Woods go in depth about their friendship and playing at Arizona State

Sande Charles

Arizona State's Spencer Torkelson expected to go first overall in the MLB Draft

MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis breaks down Arizona State's Spencer Torkelson.

Sande Charles

Meet ASU's Incoming Running Back Rachaad White

Rachaad White a JUCO running back goes in depth about his Arizona State commitment

Sande Charles