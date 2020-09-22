ASU Baseball: Kole Calhoun Named N.L. Player of the Week

Kole Calhoun, or as Arizona Diamondbacks play-by-play broadcaster Steve Berthiaume calls him, Cal-boom has been named National League Player of the Week. The former Sun Devil hit .458 with a 1.750 OPS.

Calhoun proved this past week he still owns the American League West. Starting on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, Calhoun recorded his first RBI of the week in a 7-3 loss. He then went home, kind of, on Tuesday to face the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Calhoun had spent all nine years of his professional career with the team, drafted in the 8th round in 2010, before signing a three year deal with the Dbacks in the previous offseason. Three days later, Arizona had their first series win since August 15th against the San Diego Padres have won back-to-back slugfests with the Angels. You could call Calhoun the offense with six hits, three home runs, and seven RBIs.

In Houston, Calhoun kept banging balls 409 feet with three more home runs to give him an N.L. leading six. The only team win came on Friday when Calhoun brought in four runs in a 6-3 win. Overall his combined 12 RBI’s led the N.L.

Calhoun and the D-backs look to finish on a high note on what has been an otherwise disappointing season. Calhoun currently is hitting .233/.348/.547, and while some of that has come down to simply being unlucky, it still is not the type of production Arizona was expecting. The D-backs will host the Texas Rangers Tuesday and Wednesday before finishing the season next weekend at home against the Colorado Rockies.