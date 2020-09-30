The 2020 Major League Baseball playoffs have begun! The season with exciting moments, almost-ending moments, and everything in between will soon come to completion with the commissioner's trophy in Arlington, Texas? Yeah! It'll be fun too! ASU will be represented in the National League between three teams. Here are the Devils to keep an eye on this week.

Infielder Jason Kipnis ASU 2008-2009

Kipnis has had quite a nice year. In 44 games, the second baseman hit .237/.341/.404 with an OPS+ of 101. In a year without Brandon Belt, Marcell Ozuna, and Yu Darvish, Kipnis could be a comeback player of the year candidate after having his first positive offensive rate since 2016. Kipnis plays on the Cubs, who holds the honor of being the wow-they-are-good-what-a-surprise-not-really-but-really team that will host the Miami Marlins, baseball's luckiest, or worst, playoff team ever. He has a significant role to play this Series with up and comer David Bote struggling this season. The Series begins Wednesday at 11:08 am Arizona time.

Catcher/Infielder Austin Barnes ASU 2009-2011

The versatile fielder and most recent ASU grad Austin Barnes looks poised to make a deep run with the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers. He had an almost even split with Will Smith starting 27 of 60 games at catcher, with one start at second in the mix. Smith this season has hit an impressive .289/.401/.579, so Barnes is looking at more of a backup role heading into the postseason. However, Barnes does have significantly more postseasons dating back to 2016 through 2018 before being left off 2019 in preference of Smith and now retired Russell Martin. Barnes's ability to manage a staff will be important for a Dodger staff that has significantly exceeded expectations. The Dodgers host the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday at 7.

Infielder Eric Sogard ASU 2005-2007

The Brewers fifth infielder saw more and more playing time as the season came to a close with Luis Urías cooling off. Sogard is also on a hot streak. The usually light-hitting Sogard hit .316/.316/.421 in the final week of the season. Sogard was in the postseason last year with the Tampa Bay Rays and played well, going 2-4 with a home run in two games against the Houston Astros. The Brewers making the postseason was definitely a surprise to many, and they just barely snuck in at the eight seed; Sogard will have to be on point if the Brew Crew can upset Barnes and the Dodgers.