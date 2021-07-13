MLB Draft Day Two Recap: Arizona State Sees One Player, Two Commits Drafted

Three Sun Devils were selected on Day 2 of the MLB Draft after a dry spell in the first round on Sunday.

After no action during the first night of the MLB Draft, the Arizona State Sun Devils saw three of their own selected on the second day of the draft. Despite some potential hype that an ASU player might sneak their way into the final parts of Round 1, decision-makers around Major League Baseball saved any Sun Devil celebrations for Monday. For one actual Arizona State player and two commitments that have yet to step foot on the diamond, celebrations can now begin.

Drew Swift

Team: Oakland A's

Pick: 248

Round: 8

The reigning Pac-12 defensive player of the year was finally selected. Swift displayed versatility in the infield, playing well at second base prior to moving to shortstop. Swift turned 118 double plays in his Sun Devils career, along with 171 assists. His .981 fielding percentage at shortstop paired with a batting average of .313 (six home runs, 38 RBI) makes Swift an interesting prospect heading to the pros.

Wes Kath

Team: Chicago White Sox

Pick: 57

Round: 2

Kath was Arizona State’s top-ranked commitment for the class of 2021, and after being drafted fairly high, doubts about his future in college baseball are certainly rising. Playing shortstop at state champion Scottsdale Desert Mountain, Kath earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors for the state of Arizona and was ranked as the state’s top player for the MLB draft. Baseball Prospect Journal’s Dan Zielinski III had this to say: “Kath is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound left-handed-hitting infielder whose best traits are his skills at the plate. Kath currently is more of a contact-over-power hitter who possesses quick hands and some natural loft in his swing. He has the size and fundamentals to develop more power at the plate as he matures. Most scouts believe Kath, a high-school shortstop, will have to move to third base in pro ball. Kath has good hands, above-average arm strength and throwing accuracy to play third base.”

Mat Olsen

Team: San Francisco Giants

Pick: 266

Round: 9

Another Arizona State commit is off the board, as right-handed pitcher Mat Olsen was drafted after being named Arizona’s Junior College Pitcher of the Year for Central Arizona College. With a reported strong arm that can reach in the low 90s and a curveball that can reach the low 80s, Olsen undoubtedly has the arm for a pitcher his age to build upon.

The third and final day of the draft will feature rounds 11-20 beginning Tuesday at 9 am Arizona time.

