AllSunDevils
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
News

ASU's Spencer Torkelson Expected to go First Overall in the MLB Draft

Sande Charles

When it comes to top college pipelines to professional baseball, few, if any, can top the success of Arizona State. And 2020 will only continue to add to ASU’s draft lore in a major way with First Baseman, Spencer Torkelson. By most draft experts, Spencer is expected to be the first overall selection this week to the Detroit Tigers. Torkelson would become the fourth Sun Devil to ever go first overall in the draft, joining the likes of Bob Horner in 1978, Floyd Bannister in 1976 and Rick Monday in 1965.

Now what makes “Torks” so special, you ask? Well, I recently spoke with an American League scout who had this to say about him:

“When it comes to the bat, Spencer is the real deal. He’s a man amongst boys in this draft. Between his bat speed, power and eye for the strike zone, he’s got a very successful professional career ahead. It’s a nice compact swing with a lot of juice. When he squares it up, which he does regularly, it towers. It’s that special sound off the bat we always talk about. Very nice plate discipline too. He doesn’t chase. He really makes pitchers come to him, which is just as impressive to me as the power.

He’s also an underrated athlete when it comes to his defense and base running. He plays a solid first base with a good first step and soft hands and shows good instincts on the base paths. But clearly the hard contact skills are the thing that has everyone excited. He’s a Paul Goldschmidt-type that is going to fly through the minor leagues. When the safest bet in the draft also has this high of a ceiling, it goes 1.1 and that’s who Tork is.”

Wednesday should be another proud day for the Sun Devils and it certainly seems the ASU to the MLB pipeline is alive and well. 

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Meet ASU's Incoming Running Back Rachaad White

Rachaad White a JUCO running back goes in depth about his Arizona State commitment

Sande Charles

ASU Punter Micheal Turk to return to Arizona State after going un-drafted

Arizona State punter, Michael Turk granted NCAA waiver to return back to ASU to play.

Sande Charles

Mental Health Coaches are more important now than ever

Mentally preparing Arizona State athletes for their athletic season

Sande Charles

Pac-12 Network Host, Mike Yam joins AllSunDevils to breakdown ASU football

Mike Yam of the Pac-12 Network chats all things ASU football

Sande Charles

Getting to know Arizona State Commit, Kamron Beachem

Kamron Beachem the latest recruit to commit to Arizona State chats with ALLSUNDEVILS about his commitment

Sande Charles

Devils in the Details- Recruiting with Cody Cameron of Arizona Varsity

A detailed look at Arizona State recruiting during the pandemic

Sande Charles

Hunter Bishop former ASU outfielder stops by to chat about the MLB Draft

The first ever edition of "Catching Up With ..." featuring former Arizona State outfielder, Hunter Bishop

Sande Charles

Colin Kaepernick and Stephen Jackson react to the death of George Floyd

Former NLF and NBA stars come together to remember and stand for George Floyd

Sande Charles

Arizona State on 3-star recruit Martin Lucas' short list

Get to know 3-star recruit out of Virginia Martin Lucas

Sande Charles

by

Sande Charles

Get to know ASU 2021 Commit Garrett Gillette

Arizona State commit Garrett Gillette stops by to chat about his commitment

Sande Charles