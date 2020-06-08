When it comes to top college pipelines to professional baseball, few, if any, can top the success of Arizona State. And 2020 will only continue to add to ASU’s draft lore in a major way with First Baseman, Spencer Torkelson. By most draft experts, Spencer is expected to be the first overall selection this week to the Detroit Tigers. Torkelson would become the fourth Sun Devil to ever go first overall in the draft, joining the likes of Bob Horner in 1978, Floyd Bannister in 1976 and Rick Monday in 1965.

Now what makes “Torks” so special, you ask? Well, I recently spoke with an American League scout who had this to say about him:

“When it comes to the bat, Spencer is the real deal. He’s a man amongst boys in this draft. Between his bat speed, power and eye for the strike zone, he’s got a very successful professional career ahead. It’s a nice compact swing with a lot of juice. When he squares it up, which he does regularly, it towers. It’s that special sound off the bat we always talk about. Very nice plate discipline too. He doesn’t chase. He really makes pitchers come to him, which is just as impressive to me as the power.

He’s also an underrated athlete when it comes to his defense and base running. He plays a solid first base with a good first step and soft hands and shows good instincts on the base paths. But clearly the hard contact skills are the thing that has everyone excited. He’s a Paul Goldschmidt-type that is going to fly through the minor leagues. When the safest bet in the draft also has this high of a ceiling, it goes 1.1 and that’s who Tork is.”

Wednesday should be another proud day for the Sun Devils and it certainly seems the ASU to the MLB pipeline is alive and well.