Plenty of Sun Devils Prepare to Hear Their Names Called in 2021 MLB Draft

Numerous Sun Devils Set to Hear Names Called in 2021 MLB Draft

After a strong showing in the 2020 MLB Draft, another strong outing from Arizona State is expected in 2021.
It's undoubtedly tough to outperform the showcase Arizona State baseball displayed in the 2020 MLB Draft, yet 2021's potential draft class is ready to do their best.

Just a year removed from seeing former Sun Devil Spencer Torkelson go first overall to the Detroit Tigers (among four other Arizona State players drafted), the Sun Devils again look to flood the pipelines of professional baseball when the 2021 MLB Draft gets underway Sunday evening.

The first round of the draft, available to watch at 7 p.m. ET on MLB Network and ESPN, possesses the potential to see a top ASU baseball prospect hear his name called, probably towards the end of the round. Infielder and class of 2021 Arizona State commit Wes Kath will likely be the first off the board out of his colleagues/potential future teammates, ranking at No. 34 on MLB.com's Top 100 prospects list.

If drafted high, it's unclear whether or not Kath will forego playing baseball at the college level. 

The first round of the draft will be composed of 36 total picks, which includes one compensation pick for the Cincinnati Reds and six other picks at the end of the day for competitive balance round A. The Houston Astros will be without a first- or second-round selection due to punishments stemming from illegal signal stealing.

The second day of the draft, beginning on Monday, July 12 at 1 pm ET, is more likely to feature Arizona State representation. Players such as infielder Drew Swift and catcher Will Rogers are potential names to watch in rounds 2-10.

The third and final day of the draft, set to commence on Tuesday, July 13 at noon ET, will feature rounds 11-20 leading up to the MLB All-Star Game later that day. 247 Sports believes ASU pitchers Justin Fall, Mat Olsen and Tyler Thornton are also candidates to be selected at some point during the draft.

For updates on where every Sun Devil lands during the 2021 MLB Draft, be sure to stay on AllSunDevils.com.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils.

