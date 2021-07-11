Spencer Torkelson's Day at the MLB All-Star Futures Game

Torkelson played three seasons at Arizona State and was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers.

Former ASU first baseman Spencer Torkelson put on an entertaining "pregame show" at Sunday's MLB All-Star Futures Game.

Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick from 2020 by the Detroit Tigers, was selected to represent the American League as a starter in the annual game that showcases some of the best prospects in baseball.

He blasted nine home runs during batting practice before the first pitch, and Baseball America's executive editor JJ Cooper tweeted, "Torkelson just put on the most consistent power we have seen."

Torkelson blasted 54 home runs in 129 games over three seasons as a Sun Devil.

At ASU, he played primarily first base. He was drafted as a third baseman, though, which is where he started for the AL. He was placed eighth in the batting order.

Torkelson had three plate appearances during the game and went 1-for-2 with a walk.

He faced Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Andre Jackson in his first at-bat and hit a chopper just to the left of second base that resulted in a fielder's choice.

In his second go, Torkelson faced Washington Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli. Cavalli brought heat, firing fastballs upwards of 100 miles per hour. Not many were in the strike zone, though, and Torkelson took a five-pitch walk.

The former Sun Devil was swinging all the way with a 3-0 count, but he fouled a fastball off to the left side. He was ahead of a heater that touched 98 miles per hour.

In at-bat No. 3, Torkelson saw Brewers lefty Ethan Small. Torkelson worked a 3-0 count again, then drilled a sharp ground ball through the hole on the left side. He scored when the next batter, Red Sox prospect Jeter Downs, hit a double to left.

In the field, Torkelson was smooth, making several plays without any trouble. With the bases loaded in the sixth inning, he snagged a low line drive.

The National League won the showcase game, 8-3.

This year, Torkelson has swung a hot bat, moving up from High-A ball to to Double-A Erie. For the Erie SeaWolves, Torkelson is batting .268 with an OPS of .968 in 21 games. He has hit seven home runs with three doubles.