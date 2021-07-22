Sun Devils to Watch as 2021 Summer Olympics Begin in Tokyo

Plenty of Arizona State representation can be found in Tokyo during the 2021 Summer Olympics.

The opening ceremony for the 2021 Olympic games is set to take place on Friday (July 23). If you're an Arizona State fan, you're sure to see a plethora of Sun Devils in action and representing their respective countries.

In fact, you don't even have to wait for the opening ceremonies, as sports such as softball and soccer have already started play.

Sun Devils Everywhere

In the world of softball, Arizona State is represented by three players currently on Team Mexico: Dallas Escobedo, Chelsea Gonzales and Sashel Palacios.

Escobedo was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2014 National Pro Fastpitch Softball League after an extremely accomplished career on the mound that included a 2.01 ERA. Gonzales and Palacios both earned all-conference honors during their time at Arizona State.

Promise Amukamara will represent Nigeria in women's basketball, becoming the first ever Sun Devil to represent the school in the Olympics for her sport. Her brother, Prince, was a first-round draft pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and was on the Cardinals practice squad last season.

While Amukamara is the lone representation in either basketball sport competitions, there's no shortage of golf competitors.

Golf has the strongest ASU presence in Tokyo, with six different players representing the Sun Devils in the Olympics: Paul Casey and Jon Rahm will be carrying the men's side of the tee, while a strong quartet of Giulia Molinaro, Anna Nordqvist, Azahara Munoz and Carlota Ciganda are on the women's side.

Rahm is the most recent U.S. Open winner, while Munoz won the NCAA individual championship at ASU in 2008.

Three's Company

Track and field will feature three former Sun Devils: Chris Benard, Christabel Nettey and Jorinde van Klinken.

Van Klinken is the only out of the three to not have previously competed in the Olympics, although she earned titles for both Pac-12 and NCAA discus.

Water Polo will also feature three former Sun Devils: Lena Mihailovic, Rowena Webster and Kelsey White. White is South Africa's captain for the upcoming games, while Webster will be competing in her third Olympics.

Finally, swimming will also have representation from Arizona State. Former Sun Devils such as Richard Bohus, Anna Olasz and Fanny Teijonsalo will be competing alongside incoming ASU freshman Leon Marchand.

Officially commencing on July 23, the games in Tokyo will last until Aug. 8. The Sun Devils have 20 different athletes representing 14 different countries. Coverage can be found on NBC and its family of networks.

