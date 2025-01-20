2025 NBA mock draft: Arizona State guard to Orlando Magic
The Arizona State men's basketball team is struggling, and a big reason is the ankle injury to 5-star freshman guard Joson Sanon.
A 6-foot-5 shooting guard, Sanon started the season on a tear, averaging 19.7 points during a six-game winning streak that included impressive neutral-site victories over Saint Mary's and New Mexico. Sanon shot 20-of-34 from the 3-point line during that stretch and was leading the nation in 3-point percentage.
But on Dec. 31, Sanon rolled his ankle against BYU — and the Sun Devils fell apart. ASU is 1-5 since Sanon sustained the injury and coach Bobby Hurley has tightened his rotation to seven players. Arizona State (10-7) desperately needs Sanon's scoring ability back in the lineup.
Sanon Is An NBA Shooting Guard
When you lose an NBA-level shooting guard, it's tough to maintain your level of success. And that's exactly what Sanon is.
The latest 2025 NBA mock draft from NBADraft.net has Sanon being selected with the 20th pick of the first round by the Orlando Magic. Here's their analysis of Sanon:
"He’s got arguably the quickest release of anybody in this year’s draft and is one of the better shooters. Listed at 6’5 in some places, his measurements will be important in determining his draft stock as the draft approaches."
Sanon has prototypical size for a shooting guard and has drawn comparisons to Bradley Beal. Earlier this season Hurley called Sanon "the best shooter" he has ever coached. NBA Draft Room predicts he will be drafted at No. 23 overall by the Dallas Mavericks.
Before the season, Sanon made it clear he's entering the 2025 NBA Draft. After initially committing to Arizona, he flipped to Arizona State when Caleb Love announced he was returning to Tucson.
Arizona State's other 5-star freshman, forward Jayden Quaintance, won't be eligible for the NBA Draft until 2026 because he's too young. Quaintance, who won't turn 18 until July, is a projected lottery pick in the 2026 draft.
Sanon is reportedly a game-time decision for Arizona State's road game at West Virginia on Tuesday.