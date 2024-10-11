7-foot-1 international recruit visiting Arizona State this weekend
Bobby Hurley added a ton of size to the Arizona State men's basketball program in the offseason - and now he's looking to add more.
Fridrik Leo Curtis, a class of 2025 7-foot-1 center from Iceland, is visting Tempe this weekend, just a few days after ASU officially offered him.
Curtis, who played professionally in Iceland last season, moved to the U.S. to play for CATS Academy in Boston this year. The 19-year-old has offers from West Virginia, Alabama, UCF and ASU.
Curtis has impressive guard skills. You can see him leading the break, euro-stepping through traffic and guarding the perimeter in this highlight video:
Arizona State offered him a scholarship on Wednesday and quickly got him to campus. It's a great weekend to be in Tempe, with a hockey-football doubleheader on Friday. Hopefully he doesn't mind the heat.