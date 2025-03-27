Arizona State lands big-time point guard in transfer portal
The Arizona State Sun Devils have their point guard.
Moe Odum, who just finished his junior year at Pepperdine, has reportedly committed to Arizona State. On3's Joe Tipton was the first to report the news.
The 6-foot-1 Odum averaged 13.2 points, 7,5 assists and shot 37.9% from the 3-point line for the Waves in 2024-25. He was fourth in the nation in assists.
During the West Coast Conference Tournament earlier this month in Las Vegas, Odum put on a show. He led Pepperdine to three consecutive victories, including upsets of Oregon State and Santa Clara. Over the Waves' four-game run — which ended in a 74-59 loss to Saint Mary's in the semifinals — Odum averaged 21.5 points and 9.3 assists.
Odum was a three-star high school recruit out of New Jersey. He signed with Pacific and played his first two seasons with the Tigers in Stockton, California.
Here are highlights of Odum: