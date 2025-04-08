Arizona State loses another top recruit to transfer portal
The Arizona State men's basketball has now lost its entire 2024 recruiting class.
Freshman Amier Ali entered the transfer portal on Monday, joining five-star freshmen Jayden Quaintance and Joson Sanon. ESPN's Jeff Borzello first reported the news.
Ali was an ESPN 100 recruit who attended several high schools, including IMG Academy and Montverde Academy.
A 6-foot-8 forward, Ali averaged 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and shot 32.6% from the 3-point line during his freshman season. He scored a season-high 18 points in ASU's 111-106 double-overtime loss to Texas Tech on Feb. 12. He was 6-of-7 from the field and 4-of-5 from downtown.
A total of seven Arizona State players have now entered the portal since it opened on March 24. The portal will remain open until April 22.
Sanon, one of the most sought after players in the portal, committed to St. John's last month. Quaintance, who will likely command more than $1 million in the portal, has not committed anywhere yet.