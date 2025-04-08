All Sun Devils

Arizona State loses another top recruit to transfer portal

Freshman Amier Ali has officially entered the portal

Ben Sherman

Arizona State Sun Devils freshman Amier Ali (5) is leaving.
Arizona State Sun Devils freshman Amier Ali (5) is leaving. / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona State men's basketball has now lost its entire 2024 recruiting class.

Freshman Amier Ali entered the transfer portal on Monday, joining five-star freshmen Jayden Quaintance and Joson Sanon. ESPN's Jeff Borzello first reported the news.

Ali was an ESPN 100 recruit who attended several high schools, including IMG Academy and Montverde Academy.

A 6-foot-8 forward, Ali averaged 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and shot 32.6% from the 3-point line during his freshman season. He scored a season-high 18 points in ASU's 111-106 double-overtime loss to Texas Tech on Feb. 12. He was 6-of-7 from the field and 4-of-5 from downtown.

A total of seven Arizona State players have now entered the portal since it opened on March 24. The portal will remain open until April 22.

Sanon, one of the most sought after players in the portal, committed to St. John's last month. Quaintance, who will likely command more than $1 million in the portal, has not committed anywhere yet.

More Arizona State News

feed

Published |Modified
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his 27-year journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. A basketball junkie, March Madness is his favorite time of the year.

Home/Basketball