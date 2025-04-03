Arizona State loses two more players to transfer portal
The Arizona State men's basketball team has lost four players to the transfer portal in the last 24 hours.
Senior forward Basheer Jihad and junior guard Austin Nunez are the latest players to enter the portal, joining Jayden Quaintance and Shawn Phillips Jr. since ASU's season officially ended in an 86-78 loss to Nebraska in the College Basketball Crown.
A total of six Arizona State players have now entered the portal since it opened on March 24. The portal will remain open until April 22.
Jihad is technicially out of eligibility, but he is hoping the NCAA's proposed rule change allowing all players five years of eligibility will pass this summer. Jihad, who transferred to ASU from Ball State last offseason, averaged 12.7 points and 5.5 rebounds this season.
Nunez, a 6-foot-2 point guard, was injured most of the season. He spent his freshman season at ASU before transferring to Ole Miss for the 2023-24 season. He transferred back to ASU last offseason. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley has already added two players through the portal: Pepperdine point guard Moe Odum and Cal State Northridge forward Marcus Adams Jr.
To offset the departure of six key players — including two of the best freshmen in the country in Quaintance and Joson Sanon — Hurley and his staff have a lot more work in front of them.