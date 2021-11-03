Marreon Jackson Named to ESPN's Top Freshman/Newcomers List

When it comes to newly acquired talent, there's not many better who are more capable than Arizona State's Marreon Jackson.

ESPN's Jeff Borzello recently released a list of nearly 100 incoming freshmen and transfers who could make an immediate impact for their new team for the upcoming season, and a familiar face made an appearance for Arizona State Sun Devils basketball fans.

Perhaps familiar isn't the best way to describe him, as guard Marreon Jackson is one of three new transfers for Arizona State still trying to get settled with his new teammates.

Jackson finds himself as one of the most notable transfers now playing under head coach Bobby Hurley, who has seen a handful of successful players come through his program in recent memory.

A Sun Devils team once labeled as "Guard U" lost significant firepower in the offseason, losing forward Josh Christopher to the NBA Draft and guards Remy Martin and Alonzo Verge (who will make an appearance later in the article) to transfers.

Jackson is expected to make noise for Arizona State, and Borzello shares that line of thinking, listing him as No. 21 in his top freshman/newcomer impact rankings:

"One of the best mid-major transfers available last spring, Jackson was MAC Player of the Year last season at Toledo and has reportedly looked very good in the preseason in Tempe. My Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year," Borzello said.

Jackson was the only player to appear on the list for the Sun Devils, surprising many who expected freshman center Enoch Boakye to have a serious spotlight on him.

However, the two former Arizona State guards (Martin and Verge) also landed on the list. Martin found himself as Borzello's fifth-ranked newcomer after landing at Kansas.

"Kansas' only issue entering the offseason was the lack of a point guard -- in steps Martin, a two-time first-team All-Pac-12 selection. He'll need to adapt his game and become more of a distributor," Borzello said of Martin.

As for Verge, the Cornhuskers will look to implement the talents of Borzello's No. 33 ranked newcomer:

"A truly explosive scorer, Verge will have the green light in Fred Hoiberg's system this season. Scored 43 points in a game two seasons ago at Arizona State, and 22 or more five times last season," Borzello said.

In Arizona State's last exhibition game, Jackson scored six points and assisted teammates five times while also grabbing seven rebounds in 20 minutes played.

The Sun Devils will tip off their 2021-2022 season next Tuesday in the home opener against Portland.