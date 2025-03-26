Arizona State player commits to Rick Pitino, St. John's
Just two days after officially entering the transfer portal, Joson Sanon has found a new home.
Sanon, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who just finished his freshman year at Arizona State, has reportedly committed to St. Johns. ESPN first reported the news.
St. John's went 31-5 in its second season with Rick Pitino at the helm. They received a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and were upset by Arkansas in the second round. St. John's struggled from the 3-point line this season, an issue that Sanon immediately solves.
"Coach Pitino believes in me and my potential and what he can do for me," Sanon told ESPN. "He preaches working hard, and I want to show him I'm the hardest working player that's ever played for him. The way Coach P teaches defense is something I want to invest my time into."
ASU head coach Bobby Hurley called Sanon "the best shooter" he's ever coached earlier this season. But after a hot start that saw him among the nation's leaders in 3-point field goal percentage, Sanon cooled way off after spraining his ankle against BYU on New Year's eve.
Sanon played in 27 of Arizona State's 32 games and averaged 11.9 points and 3.4 rebounds in 28.3 minutes per game. He shot 36.9% from the 3-point line and 42.2% from the field. At one point in late December, he was shooting over 50% from the 3-point line.
Sanon is among 1,150 Division I college basketball players have entered the transfer portal since it opened Monday, It will remain open for 30 days.