    November 2, 2021
    Numbers From Arizona State's 108-41 Exhibition Victory Over St. Katherine

    The Sun Devils completed their final exhibition game ahead of next week's season opener vs. Portland.
    Author:

    The Arizona State Sun Devils put the finishing touches on their preseason Monday evening, defeating St. Katherine 108-41 in their final exhibition game prior to the beginning of the season. 

    As a team, Arizona State shot 48%, completing 39 of 82 shots attempted while shooting 41% (14-for-34) from behind the arc. The Sun Devils also shot 89% on their free throws, an encouraging sign that should carry over into the regular season. 

    Arizona State's Starting Lineup

    Forward Marcus Bagley didn't dress for the exhibition match, as head coach Bobby Hurley believes Bagley could be ready for the season opener next Tuesday. 

    Arizona State's starting lineup (jersey number in parentheses): 

    Guard DJ Horne (0)
    Guard Luther Muhammad (1)
    Guard Marreon Jackson (3)
    Forward Kimani Lawrence (4)
    Forward Alonzo Gaffney (32)

    Eight players played 18 minutes or more. Aside from the five starters listed above, guard Jay Heath and forwards Jalen Graham and Jamiya Neal played nearly a half of basketball. Freshman center Enoch Boakye also played 11 minutes. 

    The Sun Devils began the game on a 16-0 run before St. Katherine was able to find the scoreboard. Arizona State led 56-18 at the half.

    Arizona State Stat Leaders

    Scoring: Jay Heath scored 18 points and shot 6 of 11 from the field. 

    Rebounds: Kimani Lawrence grabbed eight rebounds on the night.

    Assists: Marreon Jackson assisted teammates five times.

    Full box score: 

    48B85130-B0E0-45DD-8A30-A8BECCBF6606

    Arizona State now prepares for their first game of the 2021-2022 season; a tilt at home against Portland on Tuesday, Nov. 9. 

