Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    Arizona State Projected to Miss NCAA Tournament in SI Preview

    The Arizona State Sun Devils aren't exactly favorites to play Cinderella in Sports Illustrated's preseason bracket watch.
    Author:

    The Arizona State Sun Devils haven't made the NCAA Tournament since 2019 (although they were certain to make it in 2020 before COVID forced the cancellation of the tournament). 

    In Sports Illustrated's preseason tournament field, that streak unfortunately continues for Arizona State. Using SI's 1-358 preseason rankings, a theoretical tournament field was assembled, with the Sun Devils absent and likely playing in the NIT as a substitute. 

    "With that methodology comes a few caveats. The aim of the 1–358 rankings was to predict who would qualitatively be the best teams in the sport," said Sports Illustrated in quantifying the argument. 

    "Therefore, obviously it’s likely that teams that qualitatively deserve tournament selection don’t get in because they don’t have quality wins. That’s why a team like Michigan State, which was No. 57 in KenPom entering the 2021 tournament, went dancing while Duke (KenPom No. 36 pre-tournament) did not."

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Only four Pac-12 teams cracked the field: UCLA, USC, Arizona and Oregon. 

    Arizona State was ranked No. 58 in SI's preseason rankings, so we're not quite sure how the Sun Devils missed the tournament if the seeding was based on those rankings. 

    In a separate Pac-12 preview, the Sun Devils were projected to finish sixth in the conference, although guard Marreon Jackson was chosen as the conference's "newcomer of the year."

    The Sun Devils begin their season Tuesday night against Portland at Desert Financial Arena, with tipoff at 5 pm Arizona time.

    bagley
    Basketball

    Arizona State Projected to Miss NCAA Tournament in SI Preview

    1 minute ago
    Marreon Jackson
    Basketball

    Arizona State: Three X-Factors for 2021-2022 Season

    16 minutes ago
    ASU yellow helmet
    Football

    2022 DL Syncere Massey Decommits From Arizona State

    10 hours ago
    Oregon State
    Football

    Sports Illustrated's Week 11 Pac-12 Power Rankings

    16 hours ago
    ASU Helmet
    Football

    Arizona State Gains Commitment from 2022 TE Jacob Newell

    16 hours ago
    Rachaad White USC
    Football

    Rachaad White Named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week

    17 hours ago
    porter
    Football

    Arizona State WR Geordon Porter Announces Decision to Enter Transfer Portal

    17 hours ago
    Jimmy Lake
    Football

    Washington Suspends HC Jimmy Lake for Arizona State Game

    19 hours ago