ASU Basketball: Bobby Hurley Speaks About Marcus Bagley Injury

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley spoke about the apparent knee injury suffered by forward Marcus Bagley against North Florida on Monday night.

No team is the same without their best player.

The Arizona State Sun Devils notched their second victory of the year in a 72-63 defeat of North Florida Monday, closing the three-game homestand at Desert Financial Arena to tip off the 2021-2022 season.

After again finding themselves in an early double-digit deficit, Arizona State managed to erase the UNF lead by halftime, heading into the break with a 39-37 lead.

The Sun Devils would go on to lead for most of the second half and ultimately secure the win.

However, Arizona State was without their top player as the buzzer sounded.

Forward Marcus Bagley Injures Knee

With 4:31 left in the first half, Sun Devils forward Marcus Bagley was subbed out after appearing to be in discomfort. Bagley, who played only nine minutes in the first half, was seen going to and from the locker room multiple times when he wasn't playing.

Bagley didn't make an appearance in the second half, and Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley shared his concern for Bagley's apparent knee injury.

"I am," answered Hurley when asked about Bagley's knee.

"I want to see what he looks like and what the doctors say, (and) how he feels tomorrow. And then we'll get a plan for it. We've had some setbacks over the last few weeks with it. He made strides and he was doing very well, so this is another minor setback.

"We have to be careful and see what he looks like tomorrow (Tuesday)."

The severity of Bagley's injury is unclear. However, Bagley wasn't spotted needing any assistance heading to and from the bench, giving hope that Hurley's thinking of a minor setback may just be the case.

Prior to Monday, Bagley averaged 29.5 minutes per game along with 15 points on 45.5% shooting, also notching five rebounds per game through the opening week of play.

Bagley missed a good portion of the preseason due to injury, so Arizona State may just play his knee issues slowly regardless.

The Sun Devils are set to travel to San Diego State on Thursday, with five days rest before playing Baylor on Wednesday, Nov. 24.