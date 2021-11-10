Fans, Players and Bobby Hurley React to Arizona State's Season Opening Victory

Forty minutes of college basketball have been played, and the Arizona State Sun Devils are 1-0 after defeating the Portland Pilots 76-60 on Tuesday.

Arizona State struggled out of the gate, going 1-for-7 from the field to begin their 2021-2022 season. However, the Sun Devils eventually shook off the rust and improved in a second-half effort that featured drastic changes in nearly every major statistical category.

Kimani Lawrence was one of five Sun Devils to score over double-digits against Portland, pacing the team with 19 points and sinking all five of his free throws. Arizona State's defense was the main topic of discussion, forcing 21 turnovers and limiting Portland to shooting 41% from the floor.

From fans down to the players and coaches on the hardwood, opinions were shared following Arizona State's opening night victory:

Arizona State Reacts to Victory Over Portland

Marcus Bagley

Kimani Lawrence

Bobby Hurley

Hurley also added these comments following the game:

"I think we’re pretty deep. I think we can stay fresh and keep fresh bodies on the court, so overall it was a good experience today. Just with Marcus (Bagley) getting back, he’s had a few practices under his belt, so just for him to get those minutes, he’s had a lot of missed time in the preseason. (Marreon Jackson) had a little bit of a scary situation two days ago, and he didn’t practice yesterday. He had a knee brace on today if you noticed. Everything’s fine, but just missing practice the day before the game, I don’t think he was quite where he’s been throughout most of the preseason. So I think we got away with not playing great on offense and playing good enough defense and playing hard.”

