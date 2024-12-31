How to watch Arizona State basketball vs. BYU in Big 12 opener: TV channel, live stream
The Arizona State men's basketball team is in a great position.
The Sun Devils (9-2) faced a daunting nonconference schedule and emerged with nine victories, including wins over three teams who made the NCAA Tournament last season.
Now the real test begins. ASU begins its first season in the Big 12 with a road game at BYU (9-2) on New Year's Eve. The Sun Devils are ranked No. 51 in the NCAA's Net Rankings, six spots behind BYU.
Coming off a 78-62 win over UMass on Dec. 21, Arizona State has had 10 days to prepare for the Cougars. BYU has had 11 days to prepare after a 103-57 victory over Florida A&M on Dec. 20.
The Sun Devils have five players averaging in double figures, led by freshman guard Joson Sanon at 14.0 points per game. BYU features similar balance with five players scoring in double figures, led by freshman guard Egor Demin at 13.3 points per game.
Despite the identical records and similar profiles, BYU is a heavy favorite - 9.5 points.
BYU's home arena, the Marriott Center, is one of the loudest venues in college basketball. It seats 19,000, which is the size of most NBA arenas. Arizona State will have to get off to a fast start to quiet the crowd and neutralize BYU's homecourt advantage.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's Big 12 matchup vs. BYU on Tuesday:
Arizona State vs. BYU TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Arizona State vs. BYU in the Big 12 opener for both teams
When: 2 p.m. MST | Tuesday, December 31
Where: Marriott Center | Provo, Utah
Live Stream: Watch Arizona State-UMass live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN2
Betting Odds: BYU is favored by 9.5 points.Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona State has a 20.8% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona State 77, BYU 74
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Tuesday's matchup