How to watch Arizona State basketball vs. New Mexico on Thanksgiving Day: TV channel, live stream, betting odds
The Arizona State men's basketball team is off to a fast start, but the next two days will be a different kind of test for the Sun Devils.
With back-to-back games at a neutral site — against NCAA Tournament-caliber teams — Bobby Hurley will get a sense of how tournament-ready his 2024-25 team is.
Arizona State's stamina, depth and resilience will be measured against New Mexico and the winner of Saint Mary's/USC over the next two days at the Acrisure Classic in Palm Springs, California.
The Sun Devils enter the two-day tournament 5-1, with impressive wins over Santa Clara and Grand Canyon, and a "good loss" to No. 3 Gonzaga where they led for long stretches of the game.
New Mexico will be the third NCAA Tournament opponent ASU has faced this season. The Lobos finished 26-10 last season, won the Mountain West Conference Tournament and earned a No. 11 seed in March Madness. Two starters are back for coach Richard Pitino, including point guard Donovan Dent, one of the best juniors in the country.
Dent, who was under-recruited out of Corona Centennial High School in Southern California in 2022, is averaging 17.0 points, 8.0 assists and shooting 53% from the field this season. Senior center Nelly Junior Joseph, the other returning starter, is averaging 14.2 points, 10 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.
Tru Washington, a sophomore from Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, has doubled his scoring output this season to 12.2 points per game. He's also averaging 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 steals. A four-star guard, Washington picked New Mexico over his hometown Sun Devils out of high school.
A matchup to watch will be Washington vs. Arizona State freshman guard Joson Sanon. A five-star recruit, Sanon has lived up to the billing by leading the Sun Devils in scoring at 14.3 points per game while shooting a blistering 51.7% from downtown.
The Sun Devils are coming off a 93-89 victory over Cal Poly San Luis Obispo last week where they struggled to defend the 3-point line. The Mustangs hung around by casting off 37 3-pointers and making 13. Fifth-year senior Jarred Hyder, a Cal transfer, did most of the damage by draining 7-of-14 from downtown.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's matchup vs New Mexico on Thanksgiving Day:
Arizona State vs. New Mexico TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: Arizona State vs. New Mexico in the Acrisure Classic
When: 9:30 p.m. MST | Thursday, November 28
Where: Acrisure Arena | Palm Springs, California
Live Stream: Watch and stream Arizona State-New Mexico live on Max
TV Channel: truTV
Betting Odds: New Mexico is favored by 4.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Arizona State 87, New Mexico 84
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Thursday's Thanksgiving Day matchup