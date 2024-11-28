All Sun Devils

How to watch Arizona State basketball vs. New Mexico on Thanksgiving Day: TV channel, live stream, betting odds

The Sun Devils will be facing their third NCAA Tournament opponent of the young season

Ben Sherman

Freshman guard Joson Sanon (3) leads Arizona State in scoring at 14.3 points per game.
/ James Snook-Imagn Images
The Arizona State men's basketball team is off to a fast start, but the next two days will be a different kind of test for the Sun Devils.

With back-to-back games at a neutral site — against NCAA Tournament-caliber teams — Bobby Hurley will get a sense of how tournament-ready his 2024-25 team is.

Arizona State's stamina, depth and resilience will be measured against New Mexico and the winner of Saint Mary's/USC over the next two days at the Acrisure Classic in Palm Springs, California.

The Sun Devils enter the two-day tournament 5-1, with impressive wins over Santa Clara and Grand Canyon, and a "good loss" to No. 3 Gonzaga where they led for long stretches of the game.

New Mexico will be the third NCAA Tournament opponent ASU has faced this season. The Lobos finished 26-10 last season, won the Mountain West Conference Tournament and earned a No. 11 seed in March Madness. Two starters are back for coach Richard Pitino, including point guard Donovan Dent, one of the best juniors in the country.

Dent, who was under-recruited out of Corona Centennial High School in Southern California in 2022, is averaging 17.0 points, 8.0 assists and shooting 53% from the field this season. Senior center Nelly Junior Joseph, the other returning starter, is averaging 14.2 points, 10 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

Tru Washington, a sophomore from Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, has doubled his scoring output this season to 12.2 points per game. He's also averaging 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 steals. A four-star guard, Washington picked New Mexico over his hometown Sun Devils out of high school.

A matchup to watch will be Washington vs. Arizona State freshman guard Joson Sanon. A five-star recruit, Sanon has lived up to the billing by leading the Sun Devils in scoring at 14.3 points per game while shooting a blistering 51.7% from downtown.

The Sun Devils are coming off a 93-89 victory over Cal Poly San Luis Obispo last week where they struggled to defend the 3-point line. The Mustangs hung around by casting off 37 3-pointers and making 13. Fifth-year senior Jarred Hyder, a Cal transfer, did most of the damage by draining 7-of-14 from downtown.

Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's matchup vs New Mexico on Thanksgiving Day:

Arizona State vs. New Mexico TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds

Who: Arizona State vs. New Mexico in the Acrisure Classic

When: 9:30 p.m. MST | Thursday, November 28

Where: Acrisure Arena | Palm Springs, California

Live Stream: Watch and stream Arizona State-New Mexico live on Max

TV Channel: truTV

Betting Odds: New Mexico is favored by 4.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Our Prediction: Arizona State 87, New Mexico 84

Live Updates, HighlightsFollow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Thursday's Thanksgiving Day matchup

