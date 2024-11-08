How to watch Arizona State basketball vs. Santa Clara: TV channel, live stream, prediction
Arizona State men's basketball fans will see a familiar face on Friday night.
Herb Sendek, who coached the Sun Devils from 2006 to 2015, leads Santa Clara into tonight's neutral site matchup against the Sun Devils in Henderson, Nevada. Sendek won 159 games in his nine seasons as ASU's head coach.
Santa Clara (1-0) won 19 games last season and returns a deep and talented roster that is led by projected 2025 NBA Draft pick Adama Bal. A 6-foot-7 senior guard, Bal averaged 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his first season under Sendek in 2023-24. He played his first two seasons at Arizona.
The Broncos, who are coming off an 85-78 season-opening win over Saint Louis, boast a ton of size. Their starting lineup features 6-foot-10 senior Johnny O'Neil and 7-foot junior Christoph Tilly, and they bring 6-foot-9 sophomore Jake Ensminger off the bench. All three have deep shooting range and will be tough matchups for ASU.
The Sun Devils are coming off a "flat" 55-48 victory over Idaho State where they shot just 36.4% from the field and were outrebounded 46-44. ASU head coach Bobby Hurley was not happy with his team's performance, specifically from an energy standpoint.
"Especially in the first game, you would imagine there's just a lot of juice, the guys are really amped up to play," Hurley said after the game. "The last thing you would think you would have to worry about is being motivated. Myself and my staff gotta do a better job to get them ready to play. It was just flat. We let them hang around."
The Sun Devils are hoping for a breakout performance from 5-star freshman Jayden Quaintance, who struggled in his college debut vs. the Bengals. Quaintance picked up two early fouls, went 0-of-6 from the field and finished with just 2 points and 1 rebound.
Santa Clara is favored by 4.5 points, but ESPN's FPI gives Arizona State a 67.5% chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's matchup vs. Santa Clara on Friday night:
Arizona State vs. Santa Clara TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: Arizona State vs. Santa Clara in a nonconference men's basketball game
When: 6 p.m. PT/7 p.m. MST | Friday, November 8
Where: Lee's Family Forum | Henderson, Nevada
Live Stream: Watch Arizona State-Santa Clara live on FloSports (subscription required)
TV Channel: Streaming only on FloSports
Betting Odds: Santa Clara is favored by 4.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Arizona State 78, Santa Clara 74
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Friday's matchup