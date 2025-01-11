How to watch Baylor at Arizona State Big 12 men's basketball: TV channel, live stream
The Arizona State men's basketball team has successfully defended its home court so far this season.
Entering Saturday's game vs. Baylor, the Sun Devils (10-4, 1-2) are 5-0 in the friendly confines of Desert Financial Arena.
They're hoping to make it 6-0 against the Bears — but it will not be an easy task. Baylor comes into the game as 5.5-point favorites and with a much higher NET ranking. The Bears are ranked No. 23 in the NET, while Arizona State is ranked No. 54.
The NET, which stands for the NCAA Evaluation Tool, is used as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the NCAA Tournament. Arizona State likely needs to finish inside the top 25 of the NET to have a chance at an at large berth in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
The Sun Devils are coming off a 74-55 loss at Kansas where they led 42-36 at halftime. They played without leading scorer Joson Sanon for the second consecutive game. Sanon is listed as questionable vs. Baylor and coach Bobby Hurley said his status will be a game-time decision.
Baylor is coming off a 68-48 rout of Cincinnati. The Bears' swarming defense held the Bearcats to 34.7% shooting and forced 15 turnovers. Fifth-year senior forward Norchad Omier leads Baylor in scoring and rebounding with 15.7 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
ESPN's FPI gives Baylor a 70.7% chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's Big 12 matchup vs. Baylor on Saturday:
Baylor Bears at Arizona State TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Arizona State at Baylor in Big 12 men's basketball
When: 7:30 p.m. MST/8:30 p.m. CT | Saturday, January 11
Where: Desert Financial Arena | Tempe, Arizona
Live Stream: Watch Arizona State-Baylor live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
ESPN FPI Prediction: Baylor has a 70.7% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona State 74, Baylor 71