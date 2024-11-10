Live updates, upset alert: No. 8 Gonzaga basketball struggling vs. Arizona State in second half
SPOKANE, Wash. — Welcome to the best environment in college basketball, where the Arizona State Sun Devils are taking on the No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs in a Saturday matinee.
Arizona State (2-0) is coming off an 81-74 victory over Santa Clara on Friday night in Henderson, Nevada. They are 22.5-point underdogs to the Zags.
Gonzaga (1-0) opened its season with a resounding 101-63 victory over No. 6 Baylor on Monday. The Zags are among the preseason Final Four favorites.
Follow our live updates, in-game analysis and big play highlights from McCarthey Athletic Center on the campus of Gonzaga University Saturday afternoon. The game is scheduled to tip off just after 3 p.m. CT and is being televised on ESPN.
Second Half Updates
Battle dunk: Gonzaga's Khalif Battle just brought the house down with an epic alley-oop in transition. Arizona State responds with a dunk from Shawn Phillips.
Arizona State 63, Gonzaga 59, 9:20 left: Adam Miller drills a 3-pointer to give Arizona State a four-point lead and Mark Few calls timeout. This ASU team is unrecognizable.
Gonzaga 56, Arizona State 55, 11:24 left: The Zags made a mini run to go up 53-47, but Basheer Jihad answered with a 3-pointer. Jihad now leads all scorers with 18 points.
Basheer Jihad vs. Braden Huff: Jihad is attacking Huff off the dribble and in the paint, and he's putting up points, He now has 18 points and 7 rebounds. Huff is playing extended minutes with Graham Ike in foul trouble.
Graham Ike foul trouble: Gonzaga's big man picks up his third foul with 13:47 left and goes to the bench.
Jayden Quaintance foul trouble: Arizona State's 5-star freshman picks up his third foul with 15:20 to play and heads to the bench.
Gonzaga 48, Arizona State 47, 15:35 left: Khalif Battle hits back-to-back 3-pointers for Gonzaga to give them a one-point lead. Back and forth we go. Basheer Jihad now leads ASU with 12 points and 7 rebounds. Alston Mason has 10 points (2-of-3 from downtown).
Arizona State 42, Gonzaga 40, 18:04 left: The Sun Devils are not backing down and Gonzaga cannot buy a 3-pointer (3-of-12).
Halftime Stats & Analysis
Arizona State did not get the memo that they are 22.5-point underdogs to No. 8. Gonzaga. The Sun Devils outplayed the Zags for stretches of the first half, and go into halftime tied at 38-38. Gonzaga dominated the boards (23-15) but shot just 3-of-12 from the 3-point line.
ASU shot 5-of-14 from beyond the arc and got a big first half from five-star freshman Jayden Quaintance. The 17-year-old has 9 points, 2 blocks and 1 rebound, but more importantly his length is giving Gonzaga problems. Arizona State is controlling the tempo of the game by walking the ball up and not allowing Gonzaga to run out and get early offense in transition.
With Gonzaga's win over Baylor, and No. 4 Houston's loss, the Zags could find themselves with a top-3 national ranking if they can beat Arizona State.
First Half Updates
Gonzaga 38, Arizona State 38, halftime: Freshman Amier Ali grabs an offensive rebound and hits a 12-foot fadeaway at the buzzer to tie the game up at halftime.
Gonzaga 31, Arizona State 30, 3:21 left: Arizona State is getting hammered on the boards (19-11), but they're staying in the game with their 3-point shooting (5-of-12) and perimeter defense. Gonzaga is just 2-of-10 from downtown.
Gonzaga 24, Arizona State 18, 7:53 left: Good ballgame so far. The Sun Devils are hanging with one of the best teams in the country. Night and day from their performance at Duke. 17-year-old freshman Jayden Quaintance leads the Sun Devils with 7 points and he had an impressive block on a Ben Gregg 3-point attempt. Braden Huff has 8 points for Gonzaga.
Gonzaga 19, Arizona State 14, 11:09 left: Gonzaga extends its lead on transition buckets and pick-and-roll conversions. The Sun Devils have already taken nine 3-pointers (3 makes). Gonzaga is dominating the interior and the boards (12-6 rebounding advantage).
Arizona State 8, Gonzaga 7, 14:51 left: Fresman Jayden Quaintance scores 5 early points to stake Arizona State to a surprising early lead. Quaintance vs. Gonzaga big man Graham Ike is a matchup to keep an eye on. Ike is one of the best bigs in the country, but Quaintance looks comfortable early on.
Pregame Updates
Gonzaga's student section, The Kennel Club, is in full throat with five minutes until tipoff.