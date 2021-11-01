Poll: Bobby Hurley Ranks as Top Coach According to Pac-12 Players

The Athletic conducted a survey of Pac-12 basketball players prior to the start of the season.

On Monday, The Athletic revealed results of a poll conducted prior to the beginning of the 2021-2022 college basketball season in which Pac-12 basketball players were asked a variety of questions, ranging from which player is the toughest to guard to the best place to play throughout the conference.

There were 26 players that voted in the poll, although The Athletic explained some chose not to answer questions despite being anonymous.

When asked which Pac-12 head coach they would like to play for, only one other coach (Oregon's Dana Altman) ranked above Arizona State's Bobby Hurley.

"Hurley, on the other hand, is a real firebrand," said The Athletic.

"He is as hyper on the sidelines as Altman is composed, although most of the time his ire is directed at the referees. Three players wanted to feel that heat. Hurley’s pedigree as one of the best college point guards in history would make him the type of coach any guard would want to play for."

Hurley and Altman were the only coaches that received multiple votes.

Arizona State forward Marcus Bagley also received some love, garnering votes in categories such as "players I'd like to have as a teammate" and "toughest player to guard" in the Pac-12.

The Sun Devils were also just one of five teams to gain multiple votes in the "toughest fans to play in front of" category.