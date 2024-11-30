Saint Mary's basketball vs. Arizona State: Live updates, score from Acrisure Classic
Less than a month into the season, the Arizona State men's basketball team is flirting with a Top 25 national ranking.
After beating New Mexico 85-82 on Thanksgiving night, the Sun Devils (6-1) can make a statement with a win over Saint Mary's (7-0) in the Acrisure Classic championship game Friday night.
Follow our live updates, big-play highlights and in-game analysis from Arizona State's matchup with Saint Mary's in Palm Springs, California:
(Refresh for the latest updates)
First Half Updates
Arizona State 11, Saint Mary's 11,13:16 left: This game is strength on strength with both teams attacking downhill and trying to get into the paint. The Sun Devils already have three blocked shots. Alston Mason leads ASU with five points.
Pregame Updates
The USC vs. Saint Louis women's game ran long, which will push back the tipoff of Arizona State vs. Saint Mary's by at least 15 minutes. The game is scheduled to tip off at roughly 7:50 p.m. MST.