Where to watch Arizona State-Arizona rivalry game: TV channel, live stream, prediction
The Arizona State men's basketball team needs to start stacking Quadrant 1 victories, and Bobby Hurley's team is hoping to pick up another one on Saturday vs. rival Arizona.
After a four-game losing streak the Sun Devils have won two of their last three games, including a Quad 1 road victory over West Virginia. A Quad 1 game is a home matchup against a top 30 team in the NCAA NET Rankings, or a road game against a top 50 team in the NET.
Arizona State enters Saturday's game ranked No. 58 in the NET with a 2-7 record in Quad 1 games. The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee uses the NET as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the NCAA tournament.
The committee places significant weight on Quad 1 victories. ASU will likely need at least three more Quad 1 wins to get an at-large bid. In ESPN's latest Bracketology update, Joe Lunardi has the Sun Devils among his "first four out" of the 68-team field.
Arizona State Injuries
Arizona State (12-8, 3-6) is battling injuries to key players, including five-star freshman Jayden Quaintance (ankle) and leading scorer BJ Freeman (upper leg). Both will be game-time decisions on Saturday.
Freshman shooting guard Joson Sanon is finally back from a high ankle sprain, but he's struggling to regain his form. He was just 1-of-7 from the field (0-of-5 from downtown) in ASU's road win over Colorado on Tuesday.
If Quaintance and Freeman can't play vs. Arizona, Hurley will likely be limited to a six-man rotation of Basheer Jihad, Shawn Phillips, Alston Mason, Adam Miller, Amier Ali and Sanon.
Arizona Wildcats On The Rise
Arizona (14-6, 8-1) comes into the game on a roll after upsetting Iowa State 86-75 in overtime on Monday. The Wildcats looked like they were headed for defeat before Caleb Love buried a 60-foot shot at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.
Arizona is ranked No. 13 in the NET and is currently projected to be a No. 5 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
ESPN's FPI prediction gives Arizona a big advantage on Saturday — the Wildcats have a 74.7% chance of beating the Sun Devils.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's Big 12 home game vs. rival Arizona:
Arizona State vs. Arizona TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Arizona at Arizona State in Big 12 men's basketball
When: 11 a.m. MST | Saturday, February 1
Where: Desert Financial Arena | Tempe, Arizona
TV Channel: CBS
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona State has a 25.3% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona 73, Arizona State 65
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 385 (Arizona State broadcast) and channel 384 (Arizona broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (live audio stream)