    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    AllSunDevils Podcast: Thoughts on USC, Basketball Season and More

    AllSunDevils' Millard Thomas and Donnie Druin break down Arizona State's bowl possibilities and discuss whether or not they believe in ASU's basketball team to make noise this season.
    Author:

    Basketball season is here for the Arizona State Sun Devils. 

    Head coach Bobby Hurley looks to lead his team back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019, and early reviews after one game have Arizona State fans giddy for a team that could potentially find themselves in the brackets. 

    Overreaction? AllSunDevils' Donnie Druin doesn't think so, although fellow staff member Millard Thomas is hesitant to believe in Arizona State after only one game. 

    On the gridiron, the guys discuss the recent performance against USC and why the Sun Devils just might not be out of Rose Bowl contention quite yet. Problems such as quarterback Jayden Daniels' accuracy mixed with the lack of consistency from the wide receivers provide some hesitation as the team heads on the road to Washington in what is expected to be mucky weather. 

    Also, Millard gives a special shoutout to Arizona State's women's basketball team.

