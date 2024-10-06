AP Top 25 college football poll: Big 12 only has 4 ranked teams
It's still early, but the Big 12 is clearly pulling up the rear among the new Power Four college football conferences.
In the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, only four Big 12 teams are ranked - and none are in the top 10. The Big Ten, SEC and ACC dominate the top 10, with Iowa State (5-0) the first Big 12 team ranked at No. 11.
In total, the SEC leads the way with nine ranked teams, followed by the Big Ten with six and the ACC and Big 12 with four each. The ACC has two teams in the top 10: No. 6 Miami and No. 10 Clemson.
The other ranked Big 12 teams are No. 14 BYU, No. 16 Utah and No. 18 Kansas State. Iowa, Texas Tech and Colorado were the only Big 12 teams to receive votes in the "others" category. Arizona State, coming off a thrilling 35-31 win over Kansas, received a vote in the Coaches Poll top 25.
Here's the complete AP Top 25 poll for week 7:
AP TOP 25 POLL
Oct. 6, 2024
1. Texas (52)
2. Ohio State (9)
3. Oregon
4. Penn State
5. Georgia
6. Miami
7. Alabama
8. Tennessee
9. Ole Miss
10. Clemson
11. Iowa State
12. Notre Dame
13. LSU
14. BYU
15. Texas A&M
16. Utah
17. Boise State
18. Kansas State
18. Indiana
18. Oklahoma
21. Missouri
22. Pitt
23. Illinois
24. Michigan
25. SMU
Also receiving votes: USC 98, Nebraska 51, Navy 43, Army 33, Vanderbilt 26, Arkansas 17, Washington St. 8, Iowa 8, Texas Tech 7, Syracuse 6, Washington 4, Louisville 4, Colorado 3, Kentucky 1.