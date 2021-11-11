Eno Benjamin Talks About Second Season, First TD and More

Former Arizona State Sun Devil and current Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin spoke with local media members on Wednesday following his first NFL touchdown on Sunday against San Francisco.

Once carrying the rock for the Arizona State Sun Devils, running back Eno Benjamin was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals, effectively living out every local kid's dream of playing for the two in-state squads.

However, Benjamin's introduction into the NFL was nothing like the dream he envisioned. Benjamin was inactive for every game in his rookie season, something Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said nearly cost him his roster spot.

"He was hanging on by a thread the entire year," Kingsbury said about Benjamin's rookie season. "But he came back a different guy from Day 1 of training camp, and you could tell there was a different level of focus and different attention to detail."

Benjamin was forced to master playing special teams while sitting behind Kenyan Drake and Chase Edmonds prior to the team signing James Conner in the offseason.

An exit meeting with general manager Steve Keim gave Benjamin a confidence boost after not being dressed on Sundays.

"Just being able to go out there and play with confidence," Benjamin said about his takeaways from his meeting with Keim.

"When you've got the head guy whoever sees things that believes in you, I think that says something and that speaks volumes. There was some ups and downs last year, but I think now that I'm really grounded and I see what's going on and I understand that it's helping me out and to make me play faster."

Now, Benjamin has been active in three of the last five games and finds himself in positions to contribute to Arizona's success on the field.

"I would say understanding what it's like to be a pro," Benjamin answered when asked what essentially sitting his first season taught him.

"Like I said some time ago, I never really played special teams in college. And so kind of just learning that whole thing, how to go through that, learning the technical stuff and through practice has kind of helped me a little bit this year. Like I said, it's all pretty much slowed down, and I'm able to grasp it all much faster.

"I would say the transition from high school to college, being the guy and then coming in and having to sit behind some guys and learning everything all over again (was the toughest part). It's kind of the same situation it was here, but I would say just being able to lean on the vet guys here, ask questions and trust that (process) as well (benefited me)."

Benjamin's first true opportunity to shine came on Sunday in San Francisco, when Edmonds was forced out of action early due to an ankle injury. While Conner ran rampant on the 49ers defense and scored three touchdowns, Benjamin seized his moment to the fullest, finding the end zone for his first official NFL touchdown.

"My phone was pretty blown up," Benjamin said about what he discovered after the game. "But I think the most thing that was going through my head was I gotta call my mother and talk to my family. So while that was going on, that was the only thing going on in my mind was my parents.

"It was just a great feeling all around. But I would say it all starts in practice. Just working for the opportunity and when the opportunity presents itself, being able to take off with it (is important)."

While it's unclear what Benjamin's opportunities will look like moving forward, it's safe to say the Arizona State product has impressed all the right people through his short time in the league.