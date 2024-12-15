Arizona State adds Clemson wide receiver through transfer portal
Kenny Dillingham landed his first transfer portal commitment on Sunday — and it's a player from a team Arizona State could potentially face in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1.
Noble Johnson, a redshirt freshman wide receiver from Clemson, committed to Arizona State on social media.
Noble has good size at 6-foot-2 and 214 pounds, but he played sparingly in his two seasons at Clemson, catching just 3 passes for 16 yards. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Noble was a four-star recruit out of Rockwall High School in Texas in 2023. He caught 49 passes for 862 yards and 6 touchdowns his senior season.
Clemson, the No. 12 seed in the College Football Playoff, faces No. 5 Texas on Dec. 21 in the first round of the CFP. The winner faces No. 4 Arizona State in the quarterfinals (Peach Bowl) on New Year's Day.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday, Dec. 9 and will stay open until Dec. 28. Players on the teams competing in the College Football Playoff, and bowl games that are played in late December, will be allowed to enter an additional five-day transfer portal window in January after the portal closes.
The Sun Devils are also pursuing USC wide receiver Duce Robinson, the No. 2 player in the transfer portal.