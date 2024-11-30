Arizona State at Arizona Big 12 football finale: Live updates, score
Game time has finally arrived for Arizona State's biggest football game in recent memory.
The Sun Devils (9-2, 6-2) need a win over in-state rival Arizona to keep their hopes for a Big 12 championship alive. If ASU can beat the Wildcats, they are all but assured a spot in next week's conference title game.
Arizona won last year's Territorial Cup 59-23. The Sun Devils are favored by 8.5 points this year.
Follow our live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights from Arizona State's regular season finale vs. Arizona in Tucson:
First Quarter Live Updates
ASU touchdown! After the Sun Devils defense gets a stop, ASU puts together another impressive drive, headlined by a 59-yard pass from Sam Leavitt to Jordyn Tyson. Cam Skattebo punches in the TD on another 2-yard run. Arizona State 14, Arizona 0, 5:37 left.
ASU touchdown! The Sun Devils march down the field on their first drive and score on a 2-yard run by Cam Skattebo. The 9-play, 75-yard drive took 5:28 and was dominated by Skattebo. He rushed 5 times for 34 yards. Arizona State 7, Arizona 0, 9:32 left.
The Sun Devils have the ball first and they're feeding senior running back Cam Skattebo.
Pregame Updates
Arizona wins the toss and elects to defer. Arizona State will start with the ball
It's a perfect Saturday afternoon in Tucson: 76 degrees and not a cloud in the sky.