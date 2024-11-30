All Sun Devils

Arizona State at Arizona Big 12 football finale: Live updates, score

The Sun Devils need a victory to keep their Big 12 championship hopes alive

Ben Sherman

The Arizona State Sun Devils mascot.
The Arizona State Sun Devils mascot. / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Game time has finally arrived for Arizona State's biggest football game in recent memory.

The Sun Devils (9-2, 6-2) need a win over in-state rival Arizona to keep their hopes for a Big 12 championship alive. If ASU can beat the Wildcats, they are all but assured a spot in next week's conference title game.

Arizona won last year's Territorial Cup 59-23. The Sun Devils are favored by 8.5 points this year.

Follow our live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights from Arizona State's regular season finale vs. Arizona in Tucson:

(Refresh for latest updates)

First Quarter Live Updates

ASU touchdown! After the Sun Devils defense gets a stop, ASU puts together another impressive drive, headlined by a 59-yard pass from Sam Leavitt to Jordyn Tyson. Cam Skattebo punches in the TD on another 2-yard run. Arizona State 14, Arizona 0, 5:37 left.

ASU touchdown! The Sun Devils march down the field on their first drive and score on a 2-yard run by Cam Skattebo. The 9-play, 75-yard drive took 5:28 and was dominated by Skattebo. He rushed 5 times for 34 yards. Arizona State 7, Arizona 0, 9:32 left.

The Sun Devils have the ball first and they're feeding senior running back Cam Skattebo.

Pregame Updates

Arizona wins the toss and elects to defer. Arizona State will start with the ball

It's a perfect Saturday afternoon in Tucson: 76 degrees and not a cloud in the sky.

Published |Modified
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

Home/Football