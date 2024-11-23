All Sun Devils

Arizona State-BYU injury update: Cougars lose key player

BYU's defense is in trouble

Ben Sherman

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Harrison Taggart (11) suffered an undisclosed injury vs. Arizona State.
Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Harrison Taggart (11) suffered an undisclosed injury vs. Arizona State. / Photo by Rob Gray-Imagn Images
BYU's vaunted defense took a hit in the first half of their Big 12 football showdown vs. Arizona State on Saturday afternoon.

Linebacker Harrison Taggart, BYU's leading tackler, went to the locker room in the second quarter with an undisclosed injury.

Taggart, a sophomore, is BYU's leading tackler with 63 total tackles. He also has an interception and a fumble recovery for the 9-1 Cougars.

BYU came into the game second in the Big 12 in points allowed per game at 19.5. With Taggart missing much of the first half, the Cougars surrendered 21 points to Arizona State.

We'll keep this post updated with any news on Taggart's injury, and if he returns to the game.

BYU trails Arizona State 21-3 at halftime and was badly outplayed in the first half. Arizona State outgained BYU 208-114 — including 112 to 25 on the ground.

