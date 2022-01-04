Arizona State DB Jack Jones Accepts NFL Combine Invite

Skip to main content
    Arizona State DB Jack Jones Accepts Combine Invite

    Arizona State Sun Devils cornerback Jack Jones becomes the third ASU football player to accept his invite to the 2022 combine.
    Author:

    NFL Combine invites are beginning to pour in, as Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Jack Jones became the third ASU player to accept an invite to the upcoming combine on Tuesday. 

    Jones' announcement comes just hours after fellow defensive back Chase Lucas posted his acceptance, and two days following Arizona State's first player in tackle Kellen Diesch posting his invite as well.

    Jones will also participate in the upcoming East-West Shrine Bowl with Lucas, linebacker Darien Butler and defensive lineman D.J. Davidson prior to attending the Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, which begins Tuesday, Mar. 1.

    Jones played in 26 games over three years for the Sun Devils, helping establish Arizona State as one of the top defensive backfields in the Pac-12 conference during his time. 

    Jones finished his career in Tempe with 92 total tackles, 26 passes defended, six interceptions and four forced fumbles.

    The most memorable play of his career came in his final game against Arizona, when Jones intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown to seal a Sun Devils win, ensuring the Territorial Cup stayed with ASU. 

    Each year, the Combine usually has more than 300 NFL draft prospects in town for a four-day series of medical, physical and mental testing, helping teams complete evaluations before the draft.

    Held in early March at Lucas Oil Stadium (home of the Indianapolis Colts), the Combine is done by position groups to make staggered arrivals to begin the four-day sequence separately.

    College prospects are put through the televised physical testing (including the 40-yard dash), and field drills on their final day.

    Players will also go through interviews with NFL clubs and media.

